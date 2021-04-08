EFF say they’ll protest against Samora Machel clinic closure 'if need be'

Cape Town - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Cape metro has warned the City that if needs be, they will take to the streets to protest against the closure Samora Machel clinic. The party issued the warning following a picture making the rounds on social media stating that the Weltevreden Valley Clinic in Samora Machel and residents were advised to collect medication at Colorado Hall in Mitchells Plain. Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said that the clinic was closed after staff were robbed at gunpoint on March 31, 2021. Staff were traumatised and employee assistance and debriefing sessions were provided. “Staff fear for their safety and meetings were held with all role-players including the health committee, the South African Police Service, law enforcement, ward councillor, union and staff.

“The clinic is closed and we are in discussions with how to continue to provide the ARV services,” Badroodien said.

“The community was informed and we further request that all clients attend the decanting site until a sustained safety plan is in place. The community will be kept informed of the progress.

“The City apologises for the inconvenience.”

According to EFF regional chairperson Unathi Ntame there is extreme unhappiness about the continued closure of the clinic as residents are unable to use the clinic services within their areas.

“The City of Cape Town is inviting sickness to the community and is inviting the death of residents who now are unable to fetch ARVs from that clinic.

“It’s terrible and inhumane what has been done by City of Cape Town. They need to ensure that that clinic is open as soon as yesterday. If they need to engage SAPS, to have SAPS members deployed at that clinic, then that can be done,” Ntame said.

“There is also a police station in Samora Machel. Why is that clinic, if it is an issue of security, not being protected by police? Why are they not deploying metro police - who they are in charge of - to guard that clinic?”

“Obviously, we sympathise with the staff that have been affected by criminality that happened there, but it does not justify them closing the services in Samora Machel.”

Just recently parties lashed out at the City for removing water and sanitation services from the community after an official was shot on Tuesday.

Four suspected teenagers robbed one of the City’s water and sanitation team members of their belongings while they were repairing a collapsed sewer in Helen Joseph Street, Samora Machel.

The supervisor, who is also the driver, was shot and the bullet narrowly missed his spine.

On Tuesday the City's mayoral committee member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said the City condemned the attack and would temporarily remove services from residents.

Parties said that it was not fair for the residents to suffer due to criminality.

Ntame said that the City must open the clinic immediately and they must stop playing with the lives of predominantly black people.

“They are closing water, they are closing the cleaning of drainage systems, closing clinics. They are closing everything. How do they expect the people who are living with HIV/Aids to survive without medication?”

“How do we expect people who are taking TB medication to survive without it? The Colorado Hall that they are talking about is very, very far from Samora Machel.

“People need to walk to those places, and there is high-crime and people will get robbed along the way,” Ntame said.

“The City needs to deploy the security and ensure that the clinic is able to function.

“It is clearly unacceptable. As the EFF, we will never accept this, and if need be, we will take it to the street to ensure that the clinic is operational.”

Cape Argus