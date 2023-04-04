EFF says Badroodien’s return to job on the mayoral council is no surprise

Cape Town - An EFF councillor has said that councillor Zahid Badroodien’s return to the post of Mayco member for water and sanitation comes as “no surprise”.
Badroodien’s return to office was confirmed by mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Monday, after last week’s outcome of an inquiry clearing him of charges relating to electricity tampering.
Badroodien was let off with a written warning at the completion of the council disciplinary committee which investigated allegations that he tampered with an electricity meter at a property he owns.
Hill-Lewis said after Badroodien’s confirmation that he would not appeal the findings, he had let him know he could resume his duties with immediate effect.
“I have full confidence that he will be a driving force in delivering on our ambitious infrastructure investments and service delivery priorities with dedication and integrity,” Hill-Lewis said.
EFF Councillor Nospiho Makamba-Botya said: “It’s clear for everyone to see that the only race that will be punished in the DA structures for either allegations or transgressions is the black race.
“If it was an African black person who was in the same situation as councillor Badroondien, that councillor would have long been thrown out of the DA and their membership terminated. The DA only uses black people for votes, but despises them.”
She said white members of the DA in governance were still thinking along the lines of what gave rise to the old tricameral parliament.
Responding to his reinstatement, Badroodien said he was looking forward to taking up the role again.
“With the mayor having tabled the Building Hope Budget, which sees the City increase its multibillion infrastructure investment, we have to ramp up our efforts across communities to ensure that this is a budget felt and seen by all residents.”
He said the department would continue to invest in pipe replacements, the new water programme, cleaning the city’s waterways, as well as combating ongoing theft and vandalism of infrastructure.