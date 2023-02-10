Cape Town - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be holding a press conference after the events that took place when their planned disruption of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address resulted in the party being ejected. Earlier, dignitaries and MPs graced the red carpet in front of the National Assembly’s temporary home at the Cape Town City Hall as the SANDF’s band played pop and jazz melodies.

Story continues below Advertisement

At exactly 7pm, Ramaphosa started his speech but barely a minute in, he was disrupted by EFF leader Julius Malema, who rose for “a point of order”. When handed the microphone, Malema insisted that Ramaphosa sit down. “We can’t have two speakers standing at the time,” he quibbled. Malema argued that because Ramaphosa had taken the findings of Parliament’s Phala Phala report on judicial review, he had “passed a motion of no confidence” in the institution.

“He can’t have his cake, stand and eat it because until the court has resolved between us as Parliament and him, he’s got no leg to stand before us as a legitimate body to address us. And therefore I ask that the Speaker should declare this meeting closed because he had no right to even convene us to come here. How can he convene the people that he has taken to court?” Malema asked. While Malema and a procession of EFF MPs, including the party’s deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, mouthed off, Ramaphosa sat stoically in his chair. Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula gave a stock-standard response to all those raising points of order: Next week they would have their time to respond when the speech was debated.

Story continues below Advertisement

When African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula stood up to raise his point of order, he was quickly ordered out of the joint sitting. Eventually, some EFF MPs were ordered out, but instead of heading for the exit doors, they made their way to the stage, a move which prompted Parliament’s Protection Services and the police task force members to rush to block them from making their way to Ramaphosa. The incident has sparked a lot of debate on social media with many people weighing in on the party’s actions.

Story continues below Advertisement

This is an absolute disgrace. The ANC-led government is itself a massive disappointment, BUT ... the EFF is quite literally subverting democratic processes themselves. How are voters supposed to regard them as a clear and credible alternative to the ANC?!



Pantomime. #SONA2023 pic.twitter.com/PxBZVxqQm8 — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) February 9, 2023 What the EFF did once again was shameful & reveals them as unprepared & not trustworthy to lead at any level. They have showed that they do not deserve the respect of the people.

Notwithstanding how much u disagree with someone, the Constitution calls on us to respect each other. — Lorenzo Davids (@UrbanLo) February 10, 2023 Presidential security services did well. No one should charge at the president like that. There is nothing special about EFF. They were dealt with correctly. pic.twitter.com/q2tIyp2lYY — @John Mphatsoe (@JohnMphatsoe) February 9, 2023 The EFF is the people's organisation, inspired by people's suffering on the ground...#Asijiki pic.twitter.com/CeWnRcavNM — Philip Danie (@Phillip_Danie_) February 10, 2023 Some of these MPs don't know why they are in Parliament. They are just happy for the salary, perks, clapping hands, drinking bottled water, yawning and fake laughing here and there.



I am glad my vote didn't go to waste with the EFF. pic.twitter.com/qPwspA0LOF — FIGHTER LADY M³💜 (@MapulaMokgosang) February 9, 2023 Following last night’s events, the party released a statement condemning what they called “the pure violence and barbaric behaviour which occurred in Parliament”. “In scenes that resemble countries which are under military dictatorship, MPs were violently attacked at Sona by a mob of what is presumably a mixture of law enforcement agencies, including possibly members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), who entered the Assembly chambers without any instruction from the Speaker of the National Assembly. “This violence was inflicted on members, in order to prevent a peaceful protest and the display of placards raising concerns on the actual state of the nation, after the speaker undemocratically and unconstitutionally denied members the right to raise points of order.

“The scenes in Parliament today, are reflective of the kind of Presidency Ramaphosa leads. It is one of the suppression of democratic debate, abuse of state organs and law enforcement agencies to undermine accountability and unrepentant violence,” the EFF said. “Ramaphosa is a dictator, who will weaponise the state at the slightest inconvenience or confrontation of his poor and destructive leadership.“ The party’s press conference will begin at midday on the 10th of February 2023, and be run by EFF leader Julius Malema.