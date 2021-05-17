EFF to pay for Brackenfell school protest damages after court summons

Cape Town - The Kuils River Magistrate’s Court has issued summons to the EFF to pay over R80 000 in damages they caused during one of their protests in Brackenfell.

In November 2020, throngs of enraged EFF protesters descended on Brackenfell High School, in protest against alleged racism at the school.

This after information about a “whites-only” matric farewell leaked online and went viral igniting a spate of violent clashes between residents and protesters in the area.

According to the City of Cape Town, the EFF submitted an application to protest in the Brackenfell area in November 2020 and thereby accepted the responsibility to comply with national legislation and ensure a peaceful protest was carried out.

The City says the EFF failed to adhere to reasonable instructions issued by the police who were monitoring the protest action, causing damages of about R87 312.25.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has welcomed the summons saying that since the EFF had failed to respond to its letter of demand issued to the political party earlier this year, the law had seen it fit to hold the political party accountable for its actions.

Plato said: “While the right to peaceful protests is protected by the Constitution, there is no reason to damage government infrastructure and anyone doing so must be held accountable.

“I am glad that the courts have seen fit to make sure that those responsible for the damages pay. Our residents should not have to tolerate lawlessness and I think this sends a strong message,” he said.

Among the buildings and business the EFF will have to pay for are damage to a fire engine, an emergency support vehicle, eight traffic lights, a traffic light control box and refuse bins.

Cape Argus