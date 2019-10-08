Efforts made to equip freighters in combating illegal wildlife trade









Recognising that wildlife traffickers exploit the interconnected freight sector, the two organisations also launched a new digital course. File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (Fiata), and TRAFFIC, the wildlife trade-monitoring network, have signed an agreement to promote awareness-raising and capacity-building efforts for freight forwarders to combat illegal wildlife trade. Recognising that wildlife traffickers exploit the interconnected freight sector, the two organisations also launched a new digital course “Prevention of Wildlife Trafficking” at the Fiata World Congress 2019 in Cape Town. The digital course provides freight forwarders with essential information to detect, respond to, and report wildlife trafficking. The course is free of charge through the Fiata Logistics Academy (FLA) and was developed in partnership with TRAFFIC, with support from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), through the Wildlife Trafficking Response Assessment and Priority Setting (Wildlife Traps) Project. “Freight forwarders have the ability to be game-changers in preventing the exploitation of their businesses by wildlife traffickers. Awareness and training are crucial and our new digital course will make it easy for freight forwarders to become part of the solution,” said Issa Baluch, chairperson of the FLA. “Wildlife trafficking is a global crisis that impacts the integrity of transport supply chains. We're thrilled that this new course will empower freight forwarders around the world to easily and freely access crucial information on the prevention of illegal wildlife trade,” said Monica Zavagli of TRAFFIC.

One of the most trafficked wildlife items in the Western Cape is abalone. Since the 1990s, international trafficking in abalone has rocketed. The illegal trade of wildlife is the fourth largest black market in the world and impacts more than 7000 species of animals and plants. Wildlife trafficking pushes species towards extinction; robs countries of their natural resources; and impacts local revenues. And these crimes fuel corruption and enrich criminal syndicates.

Reagen Allen, MPL and DA Western Cape spokesperson for community safety, said: “Abalone poaching has a strong, irrefutable link to gansterism, drugs, and crime.”

Allen said a report regarding poor police performance on abalone poaching would be presented to the legislature’s standing committee on community safety next Thursday, “pending the availability of the Western Cape police ombudsman”.

The signing of the agreement in Cape Town came a day after police arrested a foreigner in Table View for possession of abalone worth R1.5million on the street market.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “The suspect was arrested and detained in Table View, after which officials from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries counted the abalone, and it amounted to 1973 units of shucked abalone worth R1.5m.”

According to a report by TRAFFIC titled “Empty Shells”, over the past 18 years poachers have stripped South Africa's coastal waters of at least 96million abalone. “Efforts to curb the illegal trade have failed dismally.”

The report said once abundant, the population of South African abalone, scientifically known as Haliotis midae, was declining at unprecedented levels.

On average 2000 tons of abalone are bagged annually by poachers - 20 times the legal take - in an illicit industry estimated to be worth at least $60million a year (over R902billion).

Driven by sophisticated transnational criminal networks and local gangs, the illegal abalone trade has been fuelled by deeply entrenched socio-economic disparities in the Western Cape; bitterly contested fishing quotas; drugs; and gang violence.

TRAFFIC’s programme co-ordinator Markus Bürgener said in the report that the organisation was launched a year ago, “because of the involvement of organised crime, the apparent links to gangs in Cape Town, the links between the illegal trade in abalone and the trade in drugs.

“There are also clear negative socio-economic impacts associated with it. You have whole cohorts of people along the coast who are involved, and their work experience is only within the illicit economy,” he said.

[email protected]