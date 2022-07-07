Efforts made to help rebuild homes in the Joe Slovo community after the fires

Cape Town - When the devastating fires displaced over 700 residents and damaged 250 shacks in the Joe Slovo informal settlement near Langa in April this year, many NPOs and businesses put their efforts into helping the community recover. This included food and clothing donations and housing supplies to get families back on their feet. While there have been some efforts to restore some homes, many families have been unable to return to their original home sites.

A hundred residents in the settlement will finally get the assistance they need to rebuild their homes as the Community Chest of the Western Cape has partnered with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in an attempt to provide homes for families that are still displaced. “It is never easy to pick up your life after a disaster and the amount of trauma caused by major disasters like these is unfathomable. These families have not just suffered loss but resuming their lives is often an emotional and financial burden and have hope that these interventions will provide a foundation from which they can rebuild,” Eltena Rethman from Community Chest said. The partnership will also provide each household with a starter kit containing basic household essentials to help with the recovery.

Tshepo Ramodibe, head of corporate affairs at IDC, said they empathise with the people of Joe Slovo and hope to be able to help the community, especially with cold months ahead. “We are confident that our partnership with the Community Chest will bring much-needed relief to those who are still displaced and speedily help to get their lives back on track. “At the IDC, we are very concerned about the well-being of communities in which our businesses operate,” he said.

The councillor for ward 52, Thembelani Nyamakazi, said he could not express enough gratitude for what Community Chest was doing to assist the fire victims and for the relationship he was able to nurture with them as they help the community. Sheldon Haycock, left, Community Chest CFO, Gerard Payne, 2nd right, Community Chest head of humanitarian aid and Eltena Rethman, right, from Community Chest pictured at the starter kit handover.