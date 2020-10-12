EFF’s Malema, Paulsen social media posts 'highly problematic' for MPs, says DA’s Mazzone

Cape Town – DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone has laid criminal charges against EFF leader, Julius Malema, and EFF Member of Parliament, Nazier Paulsen, over social media posts that incite violence. Mazzone laid the charges on Monday morning at Cape Town Central police station. Mazzone said: “Both of them have made social media posts which are very worrying and will incite violence and encourage people to take up arms and would encourage people to partake in acts of war. This is highly problematic not only for a normal South African but even more so for a member of Parliament who swears an oath.” DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone has laid criminal charges against the EFF's Julius Malema, and Nazier Paulsen.



Video: Courtney Africa/African News Agency pic.twitter.com/YMUt5HmsRH — Cape Argus (@TheCapeArgus) October 12, 2020 Malema tweeted on Wednesday, “Magwala a chechele morago! (Cowards move to the back) Fighters attack!” and as a follow-up, over the weekend, tweeted a picture of a machine gun. Echoing Malema's incitement of violence, Paulsen posted a picture with a machine gun, captioned, “Get ready!”.

Violence had erupted and farmers and police had clashed, resulting in a police vehicle being set alight and property damaged during the court appearance of two men who appeared in connection with the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner, 21.

The case was postponed to October 16 for a formal bail application.

The charges laid came after Mazzone urged Parliament's ethics committee to probe Malema and Paulsen on Thursday. She described their behaviour as “deplorable”.

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said the party would respond in due time.

Paulsen told IOL: I don’t know what led them to this, this is between them and their therapist. Natasha (Mazzone) needs to go for higher learning. I don’t pay attention to people who just have matric. Education is key.”

Asked whether he was concerned about Mazzone asking Parliament’s ethics committee to intervene, Paulsen said: “For what must I be concerned?”

Head girl @Natasha9Mazzone look at what Johnny did. Are you laying a charge against him as well? https://t.co/XzXpDmeoXs — Nazier Paulsen (@NazierPaulsen) October 11, 2020

