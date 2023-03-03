EFF’s no-confidence motion against Speaker deferred to later in March

Cape Town - As its D-day loomed large, the EFF-instituted motion of no-confidence against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been delayed to March 22 due to logistical challenges faced by Parliament. The red berets last week filed a motion against Mapisa-Nqakula, citing the violent scenes that played out at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) and how she handled the proceedings.

The EFF was ejected at the Sona after they charged the stage where President Cyril Ramaphosa had been seated. Last week, when the programme committee was planning its diary, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli considered the EFF motion and set it down for March 7. Assembly secretary Masibulele Xaso reported to MPs on Thursday that officials hadn’t found a suitable venue for March 7, but suggested the use of City Hall on March 22. Most parties agreed.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu said it was “problematic” for Parliament to take political decisions based on logistical issues and insisted that the vote goes ahead on March 7 as planned. Tsenoli acceded to the EFF and other party MPs’ request that the voting on the motion be conducted physically due to the nature of the motion. However, Tsenoli ruled that there would be no secret ballot, citing section 59 of the Constitution, which says the National Assembly must conduct its business “in an open manner” and hold sittings publicly.