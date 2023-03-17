EFF’s ‘red’ Monday will be normal business day, Cele says in bold response

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised a normal business day on Monday which is planned for EFF’s national shutdown. EFF leader Julius Malema will lead the shutdown where the party will call for an end to load shedding, demand President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation and the fixing of a myriad service delivery issues.

Earlier this week, Malema said the EFF had taken steps to ensure there would be no looting by “making businesses aware” of the shutdown. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Cele assured that “everyone in South Africa and their property will be protected”. “We want to assure everyone in the country that March 20 will be a normal business day,” Cele said.

“We want to reiterate to our international community that contrary to the pronouncements by those advocating for any disruption, all ports of entry – land, sea and air – will be operational.” He said measures had been put in place to ensure that commuters, leisure travellers and businesses will be safe. “Anyone who intimidates, stops and barricades roads and highways and uses any form of violence to try to stop our people from going on with their lives will face the full might of the law,” Cele said, condemning messages of fear.

He forewarned against fake news on social media on the day. Monday is followed by March 21, Human Rights Day and marks the Sharpeville Massacre, which was characterised by the violence that claimed 69 lives and ended with 180 injured at the hands of police violence as a peaceful crowd protested against the apartheid pass laws. The Cabinet said in a statement: “Cabinet expressed concern over calls for protest action planned for Monday, 20 March and deems such calls as irresponsible and reckless.”