Eid: Cape Muslims gather at Three Anchor Bay for sighting of the moon

Cape Town - Muslims will celebrate Eid-ul-fitr today, marking the close of the month-long fast of Ramadaan. Keeping with tradition, thousands of Muslims gathered at Three Anchor Bay on Sunday evening for the sighting of the new moon by the Crescent Observer Society, also known as maankykers (moon watchers), signalling the end of Ramadaan and the start of Eid-ul-fitr celebrations.

Premier Alan Winde and mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis were in attendance. Cape Town Ulama Board secretary-general Sheikh Sayed Ridhwaan Mohamed said an estimated 4 000 people gathered across the Sea Point Promenade for the auspicious occasion. “The atmosphere was amazing, lots of love and happiness. You actually see families sharing their meals and connecting with others. At the time of salaah, people are accommodating others on their prayer mats.

“Indeed, this year’s sighting showed brotherhood and unity, not forgetting the show of support towards Palestine with the various groups raising the Palestine flags across the area.” The new crescent moon marks the start of the new month, according to the Islamic calendar, and thus the end of Ramadaan. Mohamed encouraged those celebrating the day of Eid to spend it with family, rekindling the bond between the household while jointly engaging in various acts of worship.

Hill-Lewis said: “Being part of this significant event was very special as it was my first time as mayor of our beautiful city. Cape Town is blessed with multi-cultural diversity, underpinned by a spirit of openness, sharing and tolerance.” Winde said: “To all celebrating Eid, I would like to wish you Eid Mubarak over this period of celebration. May you enjoy this blessed time with your family and loved ones. “I want to thank the Muslim community for the generosity and kindness that you have shown over the Ramadaan period, and which you show every year. I truly hope that this day is marked by happiness, love, joy and prosperity,” he said.

The month of Ramadaan is also characterised by increased charity. Masjidul Quds, in Gatesville, said it had an unprecedented level of goodwill from its 6 000-strong congregation, with the SA National Zakah Fund collecting in excess of R1.5 million for communities in need. Mosque spokesperson Sataar Parker said this was the highest amount ever collected at the mosque.

