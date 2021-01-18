Eight arrested after Cape Town cops seize six stashed firearms

Cape Town - Cape Town police have been hard at work and their operations at the weekend proved successful. In a statement, provincial police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said Sunday yielded significant results. Eight suspects are expected to appear in the Simon's Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. According to Traut, on Sunday, members of the Fish Hoek police noticed a suspicious minibus taxi in the area. “The vehicle and the occupants were searched, which resulted in the discovery of six unlicensed firearms and ammunition hidden in a concealed compartment in the vehicle,” Traut said.

The eight suspects, aged between 20 and 30, were arrested.

“We are in the process of investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery and we are optimistic that we will find more reasons to charge the suspects for other crimes, too,” Traut said.

Police arrested a Tanzanian national for possession of marijuana in Maitland. Photo: SAPS

In an unrelated incident, members attached to the Rapid Rail Police Unit arrested a 29-year-old Tanzanian national who is set to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of dealing in drugs.

Traut said while officers were conducting crime prevention duties in Cruise Street, Garden Village, Maitland, two men were seen acting suspiciously upon seeing the police.

The officers followed the men, who fled into a nearby flat.

While following the suspects, the officers noticed a marijuana stench coming from a locked room. They gained access and busted the Tanzanian national with marijuana with an estimated street value of R147 000.

Traut said the first two suspects who led the officers to the flat were not apprehended or questioned.

African News Agency (ANA)