Eight in the dock for kidnapping a woman in Parow Industrial

Cape Town - Eight men appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for the kidnapping of a woman in Parow Industrial. Sivuyile Chris Mki, Yamkela Gedeni, Mandisi Mzikayise Zweni, Athenkosi France Nyathi, Lwandile Mngazana, Lwazi Landzela, Siyabulela Madini and Zolile Sombo were arrested on Tuesday.

They face charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, extortion and theft. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said this came after the successful arrest by the multidisciplinary provincial kidnapping task team for allegedly kidnapping a Welgemoed woman on Friday in Parow Industrial after she left a family business where she works. Stephanie Raith, 31, was driving a red MINI Cooper when she was snatched near her family business, Raith Gourmet.

“The victim was rescued in a house in Mfuleni, Cape Town, during a raid by the members of the provincial kidnapping task team on Tuesday,” said Hani. “It is reported that the victim’s vehicle was later found abandoned at NY99 in Gugulethu. “The task team of Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), provincial organised crime detectives, Crime Intelligence, Special Task Force, hostage negotiators, City of Cape Town and the provincial crime scene management worked tirelessly without any fear or favour after the kidnapping was reported in ensuring that the suspects were arrested.” The Hawks’ provincial head of the Western Cape, Major-General Mathipa Makgato, commended the team.

“The success would not have been possible if it were not for the dedication and persistent efforts of the kidnapping task team,” he said. “We are starting to see positive results.” SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the victim went for a medical examination. Some of the eight men walked into the dock with abrasions and swollen faces. Mki, Landzela, Nyathi, Gedeni, Mngazana and Madini chose Legal Aid to represent them and the rest hired private attorneys.

The magistrate informed the accused of the charges as the State prosecutor told the court that because a firearm was used, bail would be opposed. Bail information was expected to take place next Thursday. The State informed the court that two of the men would be separated from the group. Accused number six, Sombo, will be at Bellville police station while Madini will be kept in the Bellville South holding cell. No reasons were given.