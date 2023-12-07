Eight injured after car slams through restaurant window at Cape Gate Mediclinic

Cap Town - Eight people were injured when a car crashed through a restaurant window at the Cape Gate Mediclinic. A video of the incident has since gone viral.

A two-part video was shared on social media on Tuesday afternoon and led to widespread speculation on the cause of the crash. In one of the videos a woman can be heard explaining that the car had been travelling from the parking lot and went through the window. The camera then focuses on a silver Polo. In the second clip, apparently taken inside the restaurant, people can be heard crying while onlookers assess the car.

Mediclinic Cape Gate confirmed the accident and said it happened around lunch time on Tuesday. “A member of the public crashed their motor vehicle into the restaurant, based at the entrance of the hospital. “Eight individuals were injured and received on-site assistance and were further assessed within our hospital’s emergency centre,” the hospital said.

Two staff members from the restaurant, the driver and passenger, and several bystanders were injured. Social media users shared their theories about the incident. One TikTok user suggested that the driver had a heart attack, causing him to lose control of the car.

Mediclinic, however, declined to speculate on cause of the crash or give any details about the driver. A video of a car crashing through the windows at Mediclinic Cape Gate has gone viral. pic screengrab A Facebook user said it was not a heart attack as the two occupants of the car were fine. Mediclinic said they would be providing emotional trauma counselling to those affected by the incident.