Eight men linked to murder of ‘steroid king’ arrested and granted R5 000 bail

Cape Town – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has managed to arrest a further eight people, alleged to be part of the 27s gang, in connection with the murder of “steroid king“ Brian Wainstein. This brings the number of suspects in this matter to 16. In a statement, Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the eight men were arrested on Wednesday morning, while five others were arrested on Tuesday. Mogale said the arrest included a Sea Point police officer. Wainstein was murdered at his Constantia, Cape Town, home in August 2017 while asleep next to his child and spouse.

Three men were sentenced in the case early in 2020, all alleged to be members of the 27s gang.

Sources have previously claimed that Wainstein “chose” the wrong side and was therefore “taken out”.

At the time of his murder, Wainstein was challenging his extradition to the US, where he was wanted for allegedly running a massive steroid racket.

Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, alleged leader of the Sexy Boys gang, is one of 15 suspects in the Brian Wainstein murder case. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Mogale said Anthony Christopher van der Watt, 34, Ricardo Maarman, 36, Typhyenne Jantjies, 30, Bevan Cedrick Ezaus, 35, Bradley De Bula, 24, Kashief Hansloo, 46, Rowendall Franklyn Stevens, 26, and Jason Maits, 31, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and were each granted R5 000 bail.

The group was arrested in connection with, inter alia, contravention of Section 9(2) of Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), Section 18(2) of Riotous Assemblies Act, Act 17 of 1956 (conspiracy and incitement to commit public violence/murder ), intimidation, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, providing a firearm to a person not allowed to possess a firearm, and attempted murder.

“They were arrested by a multidisciplinary team led by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation in concert with Crime Intelligence and other Hawks investigating teams in Cape Town.

“The team was supported by members of the Visible Police. The assortment of charges include the alleged murder of Brian Wainstein, reportedly known to be the ’steroid kingpin’, “ Mogale said.

She said that on Tuesday five others implicated in the murder appeared in the same court, including alleged underworld figure André Naude, 51, Samuel Phillip Fahquharson, 51, Eagon Ansley Norman, 46, Jacobus Stevens, 51, and police sergeant Wayne Henderson, 39.

“Naude was given R50 000 bail, whilst Fahquharson was released on R20 000 bail and Henderson was released on R5 000 bail. Stevens and Norman were both released on R10 000 bail each.

Alleged 27s gang leader William “Red” Stevens was gunned down days before he was set to appear again in court on the murder charges. File picture

Others involved in this case include alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman, alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and the alleged leader of the 27s gang, William “Red” Stevens.

Stevens was murdered last week in front of his Kraaifontein home, days before he was to appear in court again in the Wainstein matter.

Alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman has also been embroiled in charges of murder. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

National head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, applauded the team’s sterling work.

“These arrests signify great progress in addressing organised criminal groups and their effects to the communities of South Africa,” adding the team would leave no stone unturned in ensuring those arrested faced the full might of the law.

National Police Minister Bheki Cele also commended the team for the huge victory against organised crime.

Cele said he encouraged the combined efforts by the police to tighten the grip on such crimes and continue to yield results.

He said there was clearly no space in society for crimes committed by the underworld who run extortion rackets that undermine the state.

African News Agency (ANA)