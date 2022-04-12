Eindhoven housing project connected to the power grid

Cape Town - Eight months after moving into their new homes, residents of the Eindhoven housing project in Delft now have electricity as more than 130 housing units were connected to the power grid on Tuesday. In February, scores of angry residents from the housing project marched to the City demanding that mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis help electrify their houses.

Community leader Franscois de Bruin said that as a result, immediately after the march one of the houses was damaged in a fire after a candle fell over. De Bruin said that since occupying the houses, the residents were forced to use paraffin, gas and candles. In the Eskom-supplied area residents moved into houses which only had electrical fittings.

Excited beneficiary Brian Cooper said for the first time he could use his stove and other appliances without worrying about the risks associated with using gas. “I have been struggling since I was handed over the house. I had to borrow a gas stove, which has cost me a lot of money as it did not last for a month. Electricity is a basic need like water and to be afforded that basic right today feels great,” Cooper said. Provincial Eskom general manager Mbulelo Yedwa implored the residents to use electricity safely and wisely. He also warned them against illegal connections and cable theft, which cost Eskom R40 billion.

Mayco member for energy Beverly van Reenen appealed to the residents to work with ward councillors, police forums and law enforcement agencies to report theft and vandalism of power infrastructure. “The City and Eskom have spent an incredible amount of money in this current financial year to be able to electrify homes in Cape Town. This project, led by Eskom, is the latest out of several projects to be launched,” she said. Human settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi said due to the high risk of vandalism and unlawful occupation of completed Breaking New Ground (BNG) homes, the City’s Human Settlements Directorate afforded beneficiaries of its housing projects the choice to move into their homes before the electrical connections had been installed.

Booi said should a housing project be located in an Eskom supply area, houses are certified ready for occupation without electricity as Eskom provides electricity at a later stage as per their Standard Operating Procedures. [email protected] Cape Argus