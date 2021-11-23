Elderly Cape couple lead the way and open their homes for vaccinations while others still protest

Cape Town - Several people were arrested for flouting Covid-19 regulations during a protest against Covid-19 vaccinations and lockdown measures in Muizenberg. A group of around 300 placard-bearing protesters gathered at Surfers Corner, Muizenberg, voicing their “pro-choice” sentiments and frustration over the lockdown measures.

The protest formed part of the worldwide Rally for Freedom. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding Saturday’s protest were under investigation. Muizenberg police confirmed that six men and three women were arrested for not wearing masks in public.

“Once charged they are expected to make appear in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s court on a charge of failing to comply with the instruction of the Disaster Management Act to wear masks in public,” said Swartbooi. Meanwhile, the provincial Health Department is bringing innovation to the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out programme. This after an elderly Tafelsig couple opened up their home to their community for Covid-19 vaccinations.

Godfrey Bolotina, 61, and wife Florence Bolotina, 57, from Lost City in Tafelsig have become vaccine ambassadors by offering their home as a pop-up vaccination site. This is to allow residents to more easily be able to access the vaccines, especially those unable to get to even their nearest vaccination site in Mitchells Plain. Florence suffers from multiple chronic illnesses including hypertension, diabetes, asthma and a heart condition and was diagnosed with Covid-19 in October. Florence was subsequently hospitalised and in a coma for two weeks.

“I have this happiness in my heart that the health staff from Klipfontein and Mitchells Plain are bringing the vaccination service closer to our homes and were looking for a place to set up a pop-up vaccination station, so I offered my home,” said Florence. “The two months she was in hospital was a difficult time for me and I asked God to help her, because if she had to die, then I think I would not have survived long without her,” said Godfrey. The couple encouraged residents – particularly those over 50 – to follow suit and get vaccinated.