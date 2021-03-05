Elderly man thanks his 'Angels from Heaven' for helping him after his car crash

Cape Town - Hawk’s members came the rescue of an elderly man who was travelling from Cape Town to Johannesburg after he had an accident.

SAPS said that the 70-year-old man had had the accident near Strydenburg in the Karoo when the Hawks members – whose names were not released – en route to De Aar, stopped and assisted him.

The man then wrote a letter to the Northern Cape Head of Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Major General Kholekile Galawe, thanking him for what his members did.

On the commendation letter, he said: “It often takes a crisis to reveal the best in people and it is with this in mind that I write to you to congratulate you on two of your remarkable staff members.”

“They arrived on the scene, it was as if two Hawks had swooped down like Angels from Heaven,” he continued.