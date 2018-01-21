Cape Town - An elderly man was struck by a Rovos Rail train at approximately 1.30pm in Paarl on Monday afternoon.

It's believed the victim was crossing the train tracks when he was struck by the train.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the freak accident happened between Huguenot and Dal Josafat train stations. The collision caused major delays on Metrorail's Northern lines.

A stationary goods train at Muldersvlei station was also affected.

The accident caused delays of between 50 and 60 minutes, and Metrorail arranged for commuters to be transported between Kraaifontein and Wellington stations.

No other injuries or fatalities were reported.

The crashed compounded an already difficult day for Metrorail.

Engineers working to restore service to the Central line discovered more damage to infrastructure caused by vandalism, again prolonging the suspension of the service that has left rail commuters stranded for the past two weeks.

Elsewhere, a protest on Govan Mbeki Drive resulted in its closure in both directions, as well as the closure of Stockton Road and Symphony Way.

Golden Arrow Bus Service spokesperson Zanele Booi said a bus had been set alight.

According to Ward 88 Councillor Siphiwo Nqamnduku, squatters set the bus alight after their structures were dismantled by law enforcement officers.

