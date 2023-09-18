Elderly woman dies, one in hospital and businesses destroyed in Gordon’s Bay spring-tide havoc

A woman was killed and a man was rushed to hospital after a storm surge hit the False Bay coastline, as well as parts of the southern Cape on Saturday. According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the 93-year-old woman was swept off her feet by a wave that went through a car parking lot at Leentjiesklip along the Garden Route on Saturday evening. In the same incident, an unknown man was transported to hospital.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said George and Wilderness had been hit by widespread damage, including erosion and structural damages. The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre reported damages to garage doors of eight properties in the Bikini Beach area of Gordon’s Bay, as well as sand and debris across the affected areas. St James tidal pools had excessive sand and rocks deposited in the subways leading to the beach. Fortunately, there had been no reports of injuries.

Disaster Management teams were deployed to start with impact assessments. The City’s Solid Waste department started with clean-up operations at Bikini Beach, while Traffic Services and Law Enforcement assisted with road closures on Sunday morning, the City reported. Saturday scores of videos and pictures flooded social media showing massive waves lifting vehicles in Gordon's Bay. André Du Toit, owner of Bikini Beach Villas, a self-catering accommodation establishment, said the high waves started at about 1.30pm on Saturday, and became worse. Two of their garages and a family flat have been completely damaged. “We have had this business for about 20 years. In 2008, we also experienced the high tides but they were not as bad as this time. Being in this situation feels like sitting in traffic and having no other option but to wait for the car to eventually move,” he said.

Gordon’s Bay Yacht Club manager Eleanore Bondesio said the club was ankle-deep in water, causing damage to electrical appliances. All the cars in the parking lot, including hers, were under water. “When the wave came in we were having an open day. There was a live band performing, we had a harbour festival, anything that floats competition, and we were offering boat rides to our customers. “After sweeping as much water out as we could before going home, we left sandbags by the door and they helped, because coming in on Sunday morning it seemed as if no water came in at night.”