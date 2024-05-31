Election 2024: Man arrested for voting twice, charged with election fraud

Cape Town - A man who allegedly voted twice is among 10 people arrested across the province for election-related crimes since the voter registration weekend kicked-off in February. Western Cape provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said the 64-year-old man was arrested at Hoërskool Jan Van Riebeeck in Gardens, where DA premier candidate Alan Winde cast his vote on Wednesday.

Patekile said the man first voted at Jan Van Riebeeck Primary. “He was arrested (on Wednesday). He appeared in court today (yesterday), and he will be released on bail. “He is charged with election fraud,” said Patekile.

“Starting from the first registration up to the election day, we arrested 10 people. We had one case in Caledon where there was a break-in at the offices of the IEC (Electoral Commission of SA), where they stole some gadgets and things. “Five people were arrested that day, and the gadgets were then recovered.” He said the other arrests were in relation to defacing posters, malicious damage and threats, and “assault with intimidation”.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said three of the suspects were arrested this week. “Two were arrested in Sea Point and Cape Town for offences relating to the Electoral Act, and one was arrested in Mossel Bay. “The above figure is subject to change with developments in the investigations of cases,” said Traut.

IEC election observer, Rodney Whiteman, from the Western Cape Provincial Council of Churches, said the election went well with no major incidents. IEC electoral officer in the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse, said all the cases are being handled by police. Meanwhile, Gauteng provincial police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said 20 people were arrested for election-related crimes.

This was since President Cyril Ramaphosa proclaimed the election date. Mothembeni said some of the people were arrested for taking pictures with their ballot papers on Wednesday. “Indeed it was a little bit challenging in terms of ensuring that the communities are, and feel, safe, but we were in a position to restore order. “I can confirm that since our last update, the number of cases reported has indeed gone up.