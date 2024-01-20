Elections 2024: Time running out for parties to nail their colours to the mast for votes

Cape Town - With about three to five months before the general elections, most political parties are gearing up for an intense election campaign. Posters are not yet up, but most parties know what will be the five most important issues they will focus on in their bid to garner votes. The ANC’s Western Cape leader, Vuyiso “JJ” Tyhalisisu, said they would focus on services and infrastructure where it was needed most; a better quality of life for the poor; community safety and second chances; jobs and growth through deconcentration; and a new deal for social cohesion.

He said if the party came to power in the province after the election, it would build social cohesion by addressing inequality through a new deal based on a broad public interest compact drawing on a vibrant civil society. He said the ANC would redress cost-of-living pressures induced by the DA Western Cape government and reverse the DA’s anti-poor policies, and ensure food security for the most needy. The provincial EFF are waiting for the launch of the party’s manifesto. The party, which has negligible support in the Western Cape, said it would be in the best position to outline its provincial manifesto after its national manifesto launches on February 10.

The GOOD party, whose leader Patricia de Lille serves in the national Cabinet, already knows the big ticket issues it will focus on. Party secretary-general Brett Herron said affordable housing would be high on their campaign issues. The party said it is unacceptable that qualified free housing beneficiaries are waiting up to 30 years for their housing rights to be realised. It has called for affordable housing – both rental social housing and bond subsidy housing – to be fast-tracked.

“These projects also take far too long. In Cape Town, for example, Pine Road Social Housing has been in planning for nearly 15 years without a spade in the ground. Where people live matters. Housing must be developed in well-located areas close to transport, jobs, and services.” Herron said the party would focus on upgrading informal settlements and resolving security of tenure so people were not “living in inhuman conditions for decades where they are regarded as a temporary inconvenience”. Al Jama-ah said they would focus on youth unemployment as a big campaign issue.

“With about 60% of youth unemployment in South Africa, Al Jama-ah believes a special focus should be on youth development programmes, which being skills-based, will not only empower our youth educationally but also ensure employment,” said spokesperson Nisa Hendricks. “Al Jama-ah supports the idea of more business incubators to open up employment opportunities.” DA Western Cape Leader Tertuis Simmers, whose party governs the province, said their premier’s main focus areas over the last five years have been on dignity, safety, and jobs, “while ensuring we stay on course with good governance as we continue to deliver through innovation for our province’s citizens”.