Elections: Ex-headmaster, activist want to improve on service delivery in ward 60

Cape Town - A former teacher of 18 years and principal of Die Duine Primary School in Lotus River hopes to serve for a second term as ward councillor of ward 60. District Six-born Mark Kleinschmidt has resided in ward 60 in Kenwyn for 27 years.

Kleinschmidt is the former chairperson of the Kenwyn ratepayers association and chairperson of the Sunlands Primary School governing body. Kleinschmidt said his collaborative vision for the ward is to improve on service delivery and support community-based organisations with his ward committee. “Having served one term, there’s still work to be done in uplifting the underprivileged and marginalised and vulnerable sectors of my community.

“Covid-19 has retarded the effective growth of the community, leaving many people unemployed and battling to make ends meet. I’m tackling rates rebates for pensioners and indigent individuals. Ensuring that learners are in school and conducting Strengthening Parenting programmes.” Ward 60 covers areas like Lansdowne, Kenwyn, Rondebosch East, Garlandale and Sybrand Park. With a ward committee consisting of around 10 community-based organisations, Kleinschmidt hopes to address unemployment, homelessness, crime prevention, education, faith-based organisations collaboration with civic organisations and Early Childhood Development centres; work closely with community policing forums and neighbourhood watches; and conduct humanitarian food relief to the less privileged.

Some of the issues plaguing the area are homelessness, crime (especially burglaries) and grime and illegal dumping. Meanwhile, Lansdowne anti-crime activist Hanif Loonat is contesting as an independent candidate. Loonat had previously run in 2011, for the ANC.

“I decided to go independent because of two reasons. The corruption in my beloved ANC has reached a point of no return. The PR list in the Cape Town metro (Dullah Omar Region) is fraught with corruption. The Zuma faction has unconstitutionally bulldozed the process and you will find that they dominate the top 20 positions,” said Loonat. “I became despondent with my marginalisation by the ANC. I felt it was time to walk away from the present day ANC under its corrupt leadership at all levels. This is not the ANC I joined, an ANC that had moral values.” Loonat said he hopes to address poverty, unemployment, lack of housing and affordable transport, vagrancy, prostitution, high rates and taxes, derelict buildings, safety and security at public spaces and the marginalisation of the local residents who have been deprived of opportunities.