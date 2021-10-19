Elections: Rashid Adams wants to see projects he started come to fruition

Cape Town - Athlone ward councillor Rashid Adams says he would like to serve another term as ward councillor, to see a number of projects and plans formulated in his first term in office, materialise during his second tenure. Adams has served as ward councillor since August 2016 for Ward 49 and is the DA’s candidate for the upcoming municipal elections.

Some of the pressing issues plaguing the community is unemployment; substance abuse; and safety and security, said Adams. To address unemployment, Adams said, he has advocated the use of the Expanded Public Works Programme to ensure that opportunities can be given to those registered on the database. “Unfortunately not all people on the database can be accommodated as we currently have just over 8 000 people registered,” said Adams.

He said the “Learn and Earn” programmes were also widely spread for unemployed individuals to apply for various positions. Community support groups have been established to combat substance abuse and domestic violence. “I’ve worked closely with the departments of Social Development of both the City and the Province to ensure that services are readily available to assist our communities’ issues of need. I’ve also worked closely with community based organisations dealing with gender-based violence and other social issues.”

Adams said he has also developed a close link with the SAPS to ensure accountability and has given support to Neighbourhood Watch groups. “Two projects, the Learn To Swim and Become a Lifesaver Programme and the Youth Music Programme have been agreed upon and funding approved, however this will only commence in January 2022. I would like to be there when those projects are officially launched,” said Adams. “I do not promise anything other than the willingness to work with our communities to ensure that basic service delivery reaches all of our residents and working together with all to create a productive and developing community.