Elections: Ward 55 candidate Igsaan Hugo wants to prioritise community development

Cape Town - Rugby resident Igsaan Hugo says he is standing as a ward councillor candidate for the ANC after witnessing a lack of community development programmes and the increase of youth unemployment and misdirection in his area. Hugo, 43, is currently a national product trainer and community builder for Lixil Africa.

Hugo said the DA had failed ward 55 as the community has spiralled backwards in the last five years. “I’ve always been a community activist and our current ward councillor does not even reside in ward 55, so he is not impacted by the poor service delivery and the increase in crime, which also sky-rocketed prostitution and the sale of drugs,” said Hugo. Ward 55 covers Ysterplaat, Brooklyn, Rugby, Sanddrift ,Tygerhof, and Milnerton.