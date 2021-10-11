Elections: Ward 55 candidate Igsaan Hugo wants to prioritise community development
Cape Town - Rugby resident Igsaan Hugo says he is standing as a ward councillor candidate for the ANC after witnessing a lack of community development programmes and the increase of youth unemployment and misdirection in his area.
Hugo, 43, is currently a national product trainer and community builder for Lixil Africa.
Hugo said the DA had failed ward 55 as the community has spiralled backwards in the last five years.
“I’ve always been a community activist and our current ward councillor does not even reside in ward 55, so he is not impacted by the poor service delivery and the increase in crime, which also sky-rocketed prostitution and the sale of drugs,” said Hugo.
Ward 55 covers Ysterplaat, Brooklyn, Rugby, Sanddrift ,Tygerhof, and Milnerton.
As ward councillor, some of the issues Hugo wants to address are: skills development for youth and the allocation of resources to this particular group; increase safety and security for all residents; and promotion of local business and the employment of local residents.
“I live in ward 55 and plan to make a difference for every resident. I have been empowering communities all over South Africa for the past three years and intend to do the same for ward 55. No big promises. However, I am an on-the-ground individual and very comfortable with getting my hands dirty to work with my community to repair and address all issues,” said Hugo.