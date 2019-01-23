Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Senior ANC alliance partners in the Western Cape have bemoaned the party’s list conference claiming there is an onslaught on them and a promotion of mainstream ANC members. The SACP, Cosatu and the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) reflected on the preliminary list process, mired in controversy.

“The three components of the alliance, believe that the process and the results thereof reflect an anti-alliance connotation and an attempt to marginalise the rural section of the mass democratic movement.

“Therefore, this confirms our belief as these three components of the alliance in our conceptualisation of the necessity to reconfigure the alliance as a strategic centre of power,” said SACP provincial leader Benson Ngqentsu.

He made a call for reconfiguration by looking at the different mode of operation to address weaknesses.

“The alliance must remain the strategic political centre of power in taking the national democratic revolution forward,” he said.

Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn said the SACP, Cosatu and Sanco would reject any outcome that disregarded alliance components.

“We demand a provincial list that encapsulates the national question, class and gender. A list that appreciates the performance and skills that were acquired by those who are currently serving a list that recognises the youth with skills and a youth that represent all sections of our society. This should also reflect women of all sectors,” De Bruyn said.

