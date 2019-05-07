Sylvester van Rensburg, 34, from Cape Town said: “I’m not voting on Wednesday because I haven’t seen something really happening that is going to stop crime and address homelessness in the country.”
Andile Nkwatheni, 48, from Khayelitsha said: “I’m very excited and ready to vote. I’ve been voting since 1994, seen changes in this country and I believe in the party that I’m going to vote for. I know who I’m going to vote for, but it is my secret.”
Niklaas van Wyk, 31, a homeless person, said: “The reason why I’m going to vote on Wednesday is to hopefully get a house and a proper job so that I can get off the streets.”
Jongoni Xongo said: “I’m a security guard and live in Khayelitsha. I hope my vote is going to help me to get a quality job because security services work is not paying well at all.”
Adam Dirkse, 55, from Wolseley said: “I’m travelling home today to make sure that I will be at home to vote. I’m looking forward to casting my vote. I’m a DA supporter and that’s the party I’m going to vote for and I believe they are going to win.”
Nick Erwee from Paarl said: “Yes I’m looking forward to voting We need a strong opposition I’m probably going to vote for the DA.”
Shane Lovatt, 37, from Brooklyn said: “I’m very excited and looking forward to voting on election day. I still have kids to raise in this country and I need to secure their future and therefore I’m bringing out my vote.”’
