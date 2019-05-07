Niklaas van Wyk

Cape Town - As excitement for the upcoming elections reaches fever pitch, we asked ordinary voters if they would turn up on election day and if not, why not. Sylvester van Rensburg, 34, from Cape Town said: “I’m not voting on Wednesday because I haven’t seen something really happening that is going to stop crime and address homelessness in the country.”

Andile Nkwatheni, 48, from Khayelitsha said: “I’m very excited and ready to vote. I’ve been voting since 1994, seen changes in this country and I believe in the party that I’m going to vote for. I know who I’m going to vote for, but it is my secret.”

Niklaas van Wyk, 31, a homeless person, said: “The reason why I’m going to vote on Wednesday is to hopefully get a house and a proper job so that I can get off the streets.”

Jongoni Xongo said: “I’m a security guard and live in Khayelitsha. I hope my vote is going to help me to get a quality job because security services work is not paying well at all.”

Adam Dirkse, 55, from Wolseley said: “I’m travelling home today to make sure that I will be at home to vote. I’m looking forward to casting my vote. I’m a DA supporter and that’s the party I’m going to vote for and I believe they are going to win.”

Nick Erwee from Paarl said: “Yes I’m looking forward to voting We need a strong opposition I’m probably going to vote for the DA.”

Shane Lovatt, 37, from Brooklyn said: “I’m very excited and looking forward to voting on election day. I still have kids to raise in this country and I need to secure their future and therefore I’m bringing out my vote.”’

