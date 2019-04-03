DA leader Mmusi Maimane addresses residents in Kleinvlei, Hermanus. He is joined by chief whip John Steenhuisen, Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde and Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - DA leader Mmusi Maimane, after visiting a family in Kleinvlei, Hermanus, told supporters that if the DA was given the chance to run the national government, provincial policing would become a priority. Maimane repeated calls of Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde for a provincial police force.

DA supporters came to listen to Maimane, who was flanked by Winde, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and chief whip John Steenhuisen.

All of them touched on issues of policing, corruption within the ruling party and turning the tide of violence in the province.

They visited a mother in the area whose son was beaten to death in front of her when he didn’t attend the funeral of a fellow gang member.

“We need professional, well-trained policemen who are not susceptible to bribes and will investigate crimes. When we set up a proper anti-gang and drug unit, we are going to make sure we are not dealing with the kids selling drugs, but with the drug dealers.

“What we are asking for is to let the DA run the national government so that we can bring policing to provincial level. To keep policing at national level is an historic concept. What we need is a police service that sits in the province and knows the uniqueness of that province,” Maimane said.

The DA leader said the ANC was not interested in the safety of the people, but rather that of politicians.

Dennis Cruywagen, ANC Western Cape spokesperson, said Maimane should stop “hallucinating” about a provincial police service, saying the Constitution was clear on the country having a national police service accountable to a national minister.

“We promise Western Cape voters we will bring real change if we are returned to power. We will reintroduce and return to the policies and programmes the ANC government, led by former premier Ebrahim Rasool, introduced to make the Western Cape one of the most successful provinces in South Africa. The DA dumped these programmes,” Cruywagen said.

“We will stop the deliberate neglect of people who are not white and make the Western Cape a home for all. Our priorities will be housing, which under the DA has shamefully become a no-grow area, better policing and also to celebrate the successes of the Anti-Gang Unit, better health care and opportunities for all.

“We will end this nonsense of the Western Cape under the DA believing it’s not part of South Africa.”





[email protected]