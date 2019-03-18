ELECTION TRAIL: Alistair with Good’s leader Patricia de Lille

Cape Town - GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille says she is a woman of action, and won’t make any empty promises to voters. On Sunday, De Lille was accompanied by acclaimed singer, actor and performer Alistair Izobell, who was unveiled by the party as its newest high-profile member on Friday, on a motorcade through the streets of Manenberg.

The pair visited several homes including the flat of 48-year-old Martha Linders in Isabel Court, whose home was gutted by fire in January this year. The mother and her family who live in a container adjacent to the flat, are still waiting on the City to repair the damage from the fire.

De Lille was shocked that nothing had been done since the fire, and immediately called the City of Cape Town’s Wilfred Solomons-Johannes who told her he would visit the family today.

“This is what I meant when I say I want to be a woman of actions and don’t want to make empty promises to residents. I want to use my seven years experience as mayor to help people and direct the services needed to the residents,” De Lille said.

Asked what role Izobell would play in the party, De Lille said the entertainer was a candidate for the provincial legislature who would deal with enhancing arts and culture especially among the youth. She emphasised that Izobell brought a wealth of experience in this field that could be used to open more doors.

Izobell said: “I’ve come from a previously disadvantaged background and reached the top. My dream came true and I want to show the youth that their bright dreams can also be realised.”

Former president Kgalema Motlanthe on Sunday declared in Mitchells Plain that his vote would go to the ANC in the May 8 elections. He and his wife Gugu were in the Cape for the launch of his foundation’s “AI in Mitchells Plain” boot camp, which ended on Sunday.

The event kicked off the “AI in Africa” campaign which sought to teach the youth, especially young girls, about artificial intelligence.

“I think these are going to very difficult elections,” Motlanthe said. “In fact, not only for the ANC but for all parties. The majority of people who will be voting are young people and first-time voters. They have not established a voting pattern as yet.”

