EFF leader Julius Malema speaks at his party’s Western Cape manifesto rally at the Philippi Stadium. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The EFF has used the launch of its manifesto at Philippi Stadium as a barometer to test its strength and was happy with the huge turnout. Provincial spokesperson Melikaya Xego said their leader Julius Malema received thunderous applause from 10000 to 11000 supporters who attended the event on Saturday.

Last week, Malema was let off the hook by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which dismissed complaints of hate speech lodged against the red berets' leader.

In a November 2016 speech, Malema called for all land in South Africa to be returned to black people, adding that the party was not calling for the slaughter of white people, “at least not for now”.

On Saturday, Malema kept it clean and told supporters that the party was eyeing an outright win in the province.

Xego said: “The EFF is quite happy in what they have achieved so far in the Western Cape in terms of voter support.

"Our focus was to test our strength in the province without busing in supporters from other parts of the province.

“The fact that between 10000 and 11000 supporters turned up is testimony that we are garnering support, but that doesn’t mean we can sit on our laurels.

"The turnout is also a moral boost for our election campaign going forward.”

He reiterated that the EFF enjoyed tremendous support among the youth and had fortified its support base at the University of Cape Town and Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

“We have reached out to unemployed youth and even those disgruntled cleaners and security guards who are at their wits’ end with employment agencies and brokers.

"We have also broadened our campaign to older people and were shocked to see the number of elderly people waiting up to 20 years for a house," Xego said.

ANC provincial spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said it was unlikely that Malema would make an impression in the Western Cape, adding that the voters in the province were not too receptive to his brand of politics.

“We are confident and optimistic that the ANC will do well in the Western Cape, no matter how many people Malema buses into Philippi.

"As for a coalition it is well known that Malema's preferred coalition partner is the DA.

"This coalition alliance is the reason why the DA is in control of Tshwane and Johannesburg,” he said.

However, DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela brushed aside any suggestions of a coalition with the EFF, saying the DA was going to have an outright win.

“There is no other party in the Western Cape and I don’t see the EFF as a threat. In fact, the EFF will be lucky if the party maintains its one seat in the provincial legislature,” he insisted.

