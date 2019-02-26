The Land Party has announced that former ANC councillor and “poo thrower” Loyiso Nkohla has been chosen as the party's Western Cape premier candidate. Picture: Bheki Radebe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The newly formed Land Party has announced that former ANC councillor and “poo thrower” Loyiso Nkohla has been chosen as the party's Western Cape premier candidate. “What inspired me about the Land Party is that it’s a grassroots organisation. It’s a people’s organisation,” Nkohla said. “It’s a group of community activists. There is not a single politician among us here.

"We have been maintaining these communities, we have been working in these communities day in and day out, in the city particularly, and in Hermanus and other communities in the Western Cape.”

The announcement was made on Saturday at Lukhanyo Primary School in Zwelihle, Hermanus.

Nkohla said: “We are known for the way we have done things, which are practical, tangible, living projects that we have fought so hard for to serve the people of the Western Cape. I feel much more responsible than before. This is not about me, Loyiso Nkohla, as an individual, it’s about our own people and our people that we have worked with for so many years. They know we have a proven track record of delivering services while we are not even in a political office.”

The movement consists of backyard dwellers, informal settlements and social housing activists. The movement was started by Gcobani Ndzongana, an activist behind the protest in Zwelihle, Hermanus. They held protests against segregation and exclusion from property and jobs. Ndzongana and other activist-members were arrested during the protests.

The new political party plans to contest this year’s general elections.

Ndzongana said: “Loyiso Nkohla was elected by the people because his heart is with the people as an activist and advocate of the poor and working class communities that he serves in the Western Cape.

"He is humble and grounded and he will forever remain a community activist and servant to the people in his role as Western Cape premier candidate. He is never a politician seeking power, money or fame. These are the leaders that the Land Party needs to fulfil the mandate given to us by the people of South Africa,” he said.

The party is gearing up to present its manifesto that will be launched on March 21 in Hermanus.

