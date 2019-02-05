Loyiso Nkohla addresses the crowd. Former ANC PR Councillor and former Seskhona Secretary-General, Loyiso Nkohla with the former EFF Councillor Xolani Cekiso, joined by other 700 leaders from informal settlements, backyarders and various other activists from other political groups, announced their new political party, The Land Party in Du Noon. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - A new political party, consisting of former “poo-thrower” Loyiso Nkohla and leaders from backyard dwellers, informal settlements and social housing activists, hopes to put a further dent into the DA’s hopes of retaining the province in the next elections. Nkohla is a former ANC PR councillor and former Ses’khona general secretary. He and about 700 leaders from various advocacy groups announced their intention to form the Land Party, and said there was major support for the movement.

“We have joined the Land Party because it is a grassroots organisation, established by poor communities and activists. We were inspired by its leadership which have delivered practical and tangible projects in the Hermanus community, as we have done in the metro.

“We see the Land Party as a future that will fight for eradication of informal settlements, backyarders, and social housing and poor communities at large.

“We will be part of its decision-making structures in all levels to represent our constituencies and we will participate in the manifesto consultative forums which will eventually produce a final product to be presented to all communities,” Nkohla said.

He said the issue of land remained a massive issue, especially in Cape Town,

“Our people deserve land. We know the DA will lose because of that. It has become evident over the last few years that they are not ready to listen to the people,” he said.

The movement was started by Gcobani Ndzongana, an activist behind the protest in Zwelihle, Hermanus. They held protests against segregation and exclusion from property and jobs. Ndzongana and other activist-members were arrested during the protests.

The new political party plans to contest this year’s general elections.

Among supporters of the party is former EFF councillor Xolani Cekiso.

“The values of this party speak to many South Africans who are struggling. And I am fascinated by this movement because of these ideologies that it’s based on,” Cekiso said.

Cekiso resigned from the EFF in a full council meeting on Thursday.

“I couldn’t be part of that movement anymore because they made me feel very uncomfortable and didn’t have any respect for me,” he said.

The event was marred by disruptions when a group of EFF supporters stormed in and held up posters saying “Xolani pay back our money”.

They were ordered to leave.

The newly formed party has accused the City of Cape Town of exploiting residents with high water bills and exorbitant rates and taxes.

“I am tired of fighting with the City of Cape Town because they have failed the people of Cape Town. They have exploited us and have no compassion for us.

“We are tired of this. It is time we got proper housing, water and sanitation,” said Maryam Sali, a member of the Land Party.

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “My focus is only on service delivery, and everyone has the right to form their own little ‘Mickey Mouse’ parties.”

[email protected]