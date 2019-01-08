The Independent Electoral Commission reminded political parties that their posters can only go up on street lamps when an election date is proclaimed. File picture.

Cape Town - As political parties gear up for this year’s general elections, they are reminded that party posters can only go up on street lamps when an election date is proclaimed. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) laws and regulations prohibit parties from hoisting their election placards before the date is announced.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was willing to have the elections before May, when the current parliamentary term ends.

Parties may choose to register at national level, which will allow them to contest elections of the National Assembly, provincial legislatures and all municipal councils.

However, they may choose to register only at municipal level for a particular one or more municipalities, and will then only be allowed to contest municipal elections for those particular councils, as stated in their registration application. An application for registration must be fully completed.

The party’s name needs to be no more than 60 letters and when abbreviated no more than eight letters.

A copy of the party’s constitution must be included. A Deed of Foundation signed by 500 registered voters who support the founding of the party must be concluded.

Two sets of party logos or symbol in colour; a R500 registration fee; and a hard copy of the Government Gazette in which your Notice appears, must also be submitted to the IEC.

The chief electoral officer may prohibit registration if the proposed name, abbreviated name, distinguishing mark or symbol mentioned in the application resembles any other registered party. Or contains anything which portrays the propagation or incitement of violence or hatred or which may cause serious offence to any section of the population on the grounds of race, gender, sex, ethnic origin, colour, sexual orientation, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture or language.

Voter registration drive will be held on January 26 and 27.

[email protected]