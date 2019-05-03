Four of the Western Cape’s biggest parties were given the opportunity to state, in their words, why they should be trusted with the public's vote. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

With five days to go until South Africans get to choose their next government, we have given four of the province’s biggest parties the opportunity to state, in their words, why they should be trusted with your vote.

ACDP provincial leader Ferlon Christians

Twenty-five years have passed since the dawn of South Africa’s democratic dispensation and 10 years with this current provincial government, both with huge promises of a better future for all of us. Yet today we still face glaring injustices and inequality, and many of us still live below the poverty line with little hope of finding meaningful employment.

Most South Africans feel unsafe; afraid of becoming the target of opportunistic criminals who do not fear the law. Racial divisions between us have been deepened, often by uncaring politicians who would rather see us hate and fear one another than be united in common purpose, respect and love. The ACDP is built on a strong Biblical foundation that honours God and puts you and your needs at the centre of its policies.

We have identified seven giants standing in the way of our unity, stability and growth: High unemployment; poor economic growth; substandard education and skills development; inadequate health service; escalating crime; corruption within the public and private sector; the threat to property rights; and rural development. We are committed to addressing these urgently to ensure that, together, we can all enjoy a safe, healthy and prosperous South Africa.

Christians’ First 100 Days Pledge commits to this immediately by: repealing sections of the DA’s Western Cape Schools Act, allowing the sale and consumption of alcohol at Western Cape schools; improving partnerships with SAPS and properly fund neighbourhood watches and community policing forums to build safer communities; and ensuring the safety of our educators and learners.

Drastically reduce hospital and clinic waiting times and queues and prioritise substance abuse treatment and counselling.

ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs

The ANC believes that next Wednesday South Africans will have a choice of falling for the negative campaigning that has captured the DA, or to vote for the New Dawn of Cyril Ramaphosa.

Voting for this New Dawn will say “yes” to continued growth, as well as buying into an endorsement of the principle of building a more united and non-racial country that brims with hope for all. Thus it will be a vote against the racism of those to the right of the ANC, such as the EFF.

To favour the ANC with one’s ballot also means agreeing with us, and also the world’s most trusted, dependable and respected financial publication, The Economist, that Cyril Ramaphosa is the best person to lead South Africa right now. Not even the self-righteous DA, which claims it knows everything that there is to know about fixing the economy, knows more than The Economist.

Giving the ANC a decisive election victory will also mean joining the fight against corruption, malfeasance, crime and all other elements that want to derail our country.

It will be an investment in one’s own future and becoming an active partner in the remaking of South Africa instead of taking false comfort in criticizing and pointing a finger.

Voting for the ANC will mean trusting the man who led the Constitution-writing process that saw apartheid give way to democracy to do it again and continue to lead South Africa on a road that has departed from the route of the previous nine years.



DA Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde

Voters have a clear choice: A vote for DA service delivery and clean government, or a vote to let the ANC back into government with smaller parties.

Where the DA governs, we do it better. 15 of the top 20 municipalities in South Africa are run by the DA, according to Good Governance Africa.

No matter how hard the failing ANC national government tries to hold back progress, our governments continue to deliver jobs and services to our residents. The DA-run Western Cape government has been working hard over the last 10 years for the people of this province.

Since taking office in 2009, over half a million more people have jobs. The Western Cape has attracted R100 billion in foreign direct investment. At the same time, generated R1bn in savings for businesses by reducing “red tape”.

Our provincial government has delivered housing opportunities to over 700000 people, built two new district hospitals, 14 new primary health care facilities and 11 new ambulance stations.

The Western Cape achieved the country’s highest life expectancy, while life expectancy in the rest of the country has declined. We have spent R171bn on empowering young people and achieved the best scores in the country on benchmark literacy and numeracy tests. The matric pass rate improved to 81.5%, and we have the lowest school dropout rate.

Forty percent of our schools are no-fee schools, with R53 million this year spent on assisting disadvantaged learners to attend fee-paying schools. Over 80% of schools have access to free internet.

No ANC-run province can even compare with the economic growth, education, and service delivery of the Western Cape. The ANC’s only track record is one of corruption and failure.

If the ANC is allowed back into power in the Western Cape through a coalition of corruption with the EFF, all the progress of the last 10 years will be reversed. Clean government, job creation and service delivery are at risk in our province. Only the DA has a plan and track record, and we need all residents to keep corruption o­­ut of the Western Cape on May 8 by voting DA.

Nazier Paulsen, EFF central command team member

Quality, spacious houses to all the people. These houses will be located within sustainable human settlements with basic services such as water, electricity, sanitation, schools, shopping complexes, sports and recreation grounds and parks.

An EFF government will do away with apartheid spatial planning and expropriate land without compensation closer to inner city centres to build sustainable housing for all.

The EFF government will create a housing access coordination unit that involves national, provincial and local government which will regularly report to the Presidency on progress with housing provision, the elimination of slums and the provision of dignified sanitation.

The EFF government will deploy a special task team to deal with gangsterism and drugs in places such as the Cape Flats.

This will happen through improving the capacity of crime intelligence, the use of technology. An EFF government will ensure that we recruit and train staff to replace and maintain our water reticulation system.

In addition, an EFF government will ensure that especially households in, poorer communities, are given an allocation of free water while ending the private ownership of bulk water infrastructure. Areas prioritised for the building of water infrastructure will be:

Enkanini.

Marikana.

Kayamandi.

Groenheuwel.

Ashton and Robertson informal settlements.

An EFF government will ensure and lead massive and protected sustainable industrial development and diversification to create millions of decent jobs between 2019 and 2024.

This will happen through state-led industrialisation, industrial diversification, the protection of infant and existing industries, the transfer of ownership to black people through subsidies, an increase in tariffs, and state-aided marketing and promotion of South African products internally, across the continent and worldwide, with a focus on key, progressive and most beneficial trading partners.

An EFF government will ensure that a minimum of 80% of the goods and services procured by the state at all levels and at all state companies are domestically produced.

At the heart of the elections manifesto is a concerted and deliberate effort to effect the necessary changes that would ensure that the Western Cape completely eradicates the apartheid character which still prevails in the province.

