File picture: Dumisani Sibeko.

Cape Town - A new political party is hoping to hitch a ride on the anger in the taxi industry - all the way to Parliament. The Alliance for Transformation for All (ATA), formed by taxi bosses, promised to change laws regulating the industry and provide a 50% subsidy to commuters.

The party had a press conference at the Radisson Hotel in Sea Point recently, outlining its objectives.

The party said it would contribute to eliminating conflicts between all taxi associations in the country.

It has recently registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to contest the election on May 8.

Also pulled into the party fold were scores of informal traders across the country connected to the industry, as well as traditional leaders, to join and vote for the party.

According to the party’s national communication officer, Zanemvula Zinja, the organisation was set to be officially be launched on March 23 at the Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha.

Among the small traders joining the organisation are backyard mechanics, panel beaters and some food businesses, mostly operating at the taxi ranks.

Zinja said that the formation of the party comes after the government failed to resolve a number of grievances the industry had brought forward.

“The current government has never taken urgent calls from the taxi industry seriously.They fail to resolve our problems. “The government doesn’t have a solution to resolving feuds between the taxi associations and instead they close the routes.

“We also feel that there is great unfairness on the part of the government in the way traditional leaders are being treated.”

He said presidents of all the taxi associations will be present during the launch. “We are registered with the IEC for national elections and will also contest all the nine provinces.

“We are expecting about 200 minibuses from the Eastern Cape. People from all nine provinces will also attend,” said Zinja.

“This organisation is meant to build unity among all taxi associations and better the working relationship with our passengers.”