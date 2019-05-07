Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency

Cape Town - University campuses will be hotly contested constituencies for the youth vote and tertiary institutions are putting plans in place to deal with this. The University of Cape Town’s Institutional Forum has appointed an electoral commission to monitor the national and provincial government's election process on its campuses.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the university had appointed 10 commissioners, six students nominated by the Student Representative Council and four staff members appointed by the Institutional Forum.

He said the University Electoral Commission (UEC) elected Naziema Jappie as its chairperson and Kyle Fortune as its deputy chairperson.

“The university community was asked to note the special electoral rules and code of conduct that apply to university students and staff, as well as to external individuals and political parties,” Moholola said.

Moholola said the role of the UEC was to ensure that freedom of association, freedom of speech and democratic principles were upheld, and said it should be noted that no political activity and campaigning was permitted to interfere with the academic and administrative functioning of the university.

For that reason, campaigning may not occur in administrative or academic offices, laboratories, libraries, lecture venues or university residences.

“Any individuals or structures wishing to stage public meetings or host election related events on campus are required to seek approval from the UEC prior to the event.”

Moholola said all political parties and structures wishing to campaign on campus had equal access to do so, “but are required to display a UEC accreditation card when campaigning”.

University of Western Cape spokesperson Gasant Abarder said students were at liberty to campaign and engage in political activities in the run-up to the election.

He said UWC would also have a voting station on campus; however, “the voting station falls under the remit of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).”

Cape Peninsula University of Technology spokesperson Lauren Kansley said none of their campuses would serve as a voting station.

Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said they did not have a UEC.

“Debates featuring various political parties have been organised by student structures,” he said.

[email protected]