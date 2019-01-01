ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs. File picture: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The ANC’s election strategy is in full swing with top brass handing out food parcels in gang-ravaged and poor communities. ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said they saw the deliberate neglect, rundown conditions, poverty and lack of facilities.

“We were shocked by their plight. But we also saw our people's resilience, will to survive and resoluteness not to be brought down by these appalling conditions, such as living in plastic shelters on a street in Kraaifontein,” Jacobs said.

They were in Kraaifontein, Netreg and Leonsdale recently “not to stare at the misery, but to bring hope and show our people that we are all Africans and that we care”.

“We want them to have a better life, for themselves, their children and grandchildren. We also want to give them hope and through a small gesture such as handing out food parcels remind them that they have not been forgotten,” he added.

