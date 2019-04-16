DA Youth leader Carl Pophaim views the May 8 elections as one of the most important dates since 1994 and has urged the youth to cast their vote.

Cape Town - DA Youth leader Carl Pophaim views the May 8 elections as one of the most important dates since 1994 and has urged the youth to cast their vote. He said young people needed to take their future seriously, value their success and growth and vote as if their lives depended on it.

He added that young people wanted to be taken seriously, and to be seen and heard.

“Fundamentally, young people expect their vote to mean something and for political parties to mean what they say. We expect fair access to jobs, safer communities, access to quality basic education and funded tertiary education,” he said.

Pophaim said the present members of Parliament were too old.

“The current Cabinet is failing our future and there must be a fair, competent representation of young people within the Cabinet. The youth also want to see a shift in priorities from our government. We want a government that sticks to their values and principles and can provide a capable state. This will allow for zero tolerance for corruption and accelerate basic service delivery. The DA has a plan that is tried and tested to address these issues.”

Other important issues highlighted by Pophaim were the eradication of pit toilets at schools, access to jobs in a thriving economy, being able to study at home without having to worry about bullets flying through windows and being allowed to open small businesses without having to pay a bribe.

On how the DA Youth would address unemployment, violence, housing and poverty Pophaim said: “The DA Youth want South Africa to do what the Western Cape did: have zero tolerance for corruption, reduce red tape, invest in education and infrastructure and ensure youth are retained in school until matric.

“We want to ensure that young people and their families are given a right to property by delivering a title deed for every family. This is how the youth want key issues addressed, using the proven track record of the DA-run Western Cape government.”

