Metrorail train on fire at the Cape Town train station. Picture: Zuki Ndwayi/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Platforms 5 and 6 at Cape Town station have been cleared and tested and are safe for use after two carriages caught fire on Wednesday due to an electrical fault. The fire was extinguished within an hour after the high-voltage electricity was safely switched off. Two commuters were treated for smoke inhalation, but the train crew was unharmed.

A full investigation is under way into the incident. The damaged carriages have been removed for forensic tests and damage appraisal by loss adjusters.

The exact replacement costs will only be confirmed after their assessment but historical similar losses have amounted to +- R3 million.

PRASA engineers were able to assess at first light this morning whether overhead or underlying infrastructure was damaged after a train with two carriages alight arrived on platform 5 at 19:40 yesterday. The adjoining platform 6 was also closed as a safety precaution.

Tuesday evening’s fire was the second this year, preceded by an incident on April 21 in which 10 carriages were damaged.

Metrorail Regional Manager Richard Walker thanked all the crews who assisted to contain the damage as best they were able to: “Fire and Rescue Services were able to contain the fire within an hour which minimise damage to surrounding infrastructure."

He added that deplorable incidents like these serve as impetus for the current technology upgrades underway.

“We are far advanced with replacing obsolete signalling, putting the two test trains through their paces and wholly focused on improving current service levels for our commuters," Walker said.

Despite the reopening of platforms 5 & 6, previously damaged platforms 12 -14 and 17 – 19 remain closed for repairs.

Trains are being re-assigned to alternative platforms which add to delays in commuters' travel time.

Commuters are advised to practice safe commuting in light of the diminished carriage capacity by:



Remaining behind the yellow line on platforms;

Embarking/disembarking from a train only when it has come to a complete stop;

Keeping train doors closed in transit;

Refraining from travelling between carriages; and

Refraining from boarding overfull carriages.