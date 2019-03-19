The Electricity Generation and Distribution Department is working hard to also connect backyarders residing on City-owned properties with electricity. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

Cape Town - The City’s Electricity Generation and Distribution Department is working hard to also connect backyarders residing on City-owned properties with electricity as part of an area upgrade project. Mayco Member for Energy and Climate Change, Phindile Maxiti, on Monday, visited the work of the City’s Electricity Generation and Distribution Department’s R35 million electrification project in Bonteheuwel.

The current phase of the project includes the upgrade of electricity infrastructure to Council-owned and private dwellings in general as well as the installation of electricity services to backyarders residing on Council-owned property.

"The work of this department must be seen as part of a wider approach by City departments to enhance basic services to backyarders on City property, among others. This initiative is part of the City’s commitment to excellence in basic service delivery and improving the health and safety of its more vulnerable residents," said Maxiti.

According to the latest Annual Report (2017/18) across the metro:

97,3% of households that the City supplies have access to electricity,

98,4% have access to refuse removal and

94,3% have access to sanitation.

Due to the acute need for accommodation in the metro, rapid urbanisation and land scarcity, the City has shifted a large part of its focus to the extension of basic services to backyard dwellers and to the formalisation of informal settlements.

