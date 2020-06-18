Elrick van Aswegen named mayor of Knysna

Cape Town - Elrick van Aswegen from Cope is Knysna’s new mayor. Van Aswegen was nominated to the office by the ANC and Knysna United Congress (KUC), the same parties that ousted him from the deputy mayor’s office in 2019. He had been elected deputy mayor in June 2018, alongside former mayor Mark Willemse, following a motion of no confidence in former mayor, now DA MP, Eleanore Bouw-Spies. Van Aswegen, who comes into office having to address the Covid-19 pandemic as well as financial and corruption issues, said: “We are not a bankrupt municipality, but are facing serious fiscal challenges. “There are three major factors which have contributed to this. Firstly, the devastating fires of 2017, poor financial decisions, and finally, the effect of Covid-19 and the lockdown.”

On his support from the ANC and KUC, Van Aswegen added: “Due to the instability in political leadership, working with the ANC and KUC was an opportunity to stabilise the council and focus on the important issues at hand.

“My focus in the coming months will be to bring about political and administrative stability, and improving Knysna’s current trajectory.”

He said he plans to make money for the municipality by selling assets.

Van Aswegen added: “A feasibility study must also be undertaken to assess the viability of selling key municipal properties and to identify those properties that will offer the greatest return on investment.

“These steps will have an immediate positive influence on the municipality’s revenue chain and cash flow management.

“A turnaround strategy has been compiled to ensure that municipal resources are applied effectively, efficiently and economically. I believe that the municipality requires external capacity assistance, specifically with regards to our revenue and budget sections.

“I will work with our new acting municipal manager Louis Scheepers to address these issues.”

Van Aswegen, who is from the suburb of Hornlee, also received support from the civil society group Knysna United whose spokesperson Ralph Stander said: “Van Aswegen has the most experience of all the councillors at Knysna Municipality and is also probably the most competent.

“We know Van Aswegen as a hard worker, a community-orientated person who is not tainted with corruption.

“The situation at the municipality is dire and needs urgent intervention and leadership.”

