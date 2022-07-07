Elsies River calls for residents to join safety structures after shopkeeper’s murder

Cape Town - The Elsies River community policing forum (CPF) has called on residents to actively participate in local community safety structures to assist police and law enforcement in tackling rampant crime. The call follows the killing of Clarke Estate shopkeeper Mohamed Hoosain, who was shot dead on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Elsies River police are investigating a case of murder following a fatal shooting incident at a supermarket in Adriaanse Road, Clark Estate, Elsies River. “Officers were dispatched to the scene and on arrival they found the deceased, a foreign national, lying in the store behind the counter. The 24-year-old deceased had sustained gunshot wounds to his body. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction and are yet to be arrested.” While police suspect robbery as their motive, Elsies River CPF said it believed the incident was related to ongoing incidents of extortion in the area.

CPF spokesperson Imraahn Mukaddam said: “The extortion of businesses and shop owners in Elsies is not something new. However, of late the problem has become quite severe. “Gangs are resorting to extortion because it’s more valuable than their other means of getting money to fund their violent lifestyles. “While we understand that crime-fighting is inherently the police’s mandate, because of the manner in which it has evolved we all have a role to play.

“We need to support the SAPS and Law Enforcement by being actively involved in our community and joining structures like neighbourhood watches, patrols and the CPF.” CPF chairperson Hamish Arries said: “As members of this community we can not accept that these types of incidents become the norm. “We will embark on street imbizo's and urge every household to join us in campaigning against all forms of lawlessness if we have to. We cannot be onlookers as criminals take over our streets bringing shame and pain to our community. These criminals must be brought to book.”