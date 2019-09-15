The new hall at Balvenie Primary School. Supplied

Cape Town - Balvenie Primary School in Elsies River has become the 100th school to receive a hall through the Archway Foundation initiative to provide historically disadvantaged schools in the province. The school was chosen to receive the Archway’s 100th hall, handed over in the year that marks the centenary of Garden Cities, which was established in 1919.

The Archway Foundation, established in 2003, is Garden Cities’ corporate social investment project that provides halls to children in the Western Cape who live and are educated in historically disadvantaged communities.

Group chief executive of Garden Cities, John Matthews, said the foundation had, on average, delivered five halls a year since its establishment, and in its centenary year had delivered 100 halls, more recently in partnership with the Western Cape Education Department.

“The choice of schools to receive the halls is advised by our recognition that the best use possible should be made of this resource which remains scarce, but we are also aware that the halls immeasurably enhance the status of the school in the eyes of the community.

“We believe Balvenie Primary meets the criteria,” Matthews said.

Principal, Farieda Wakefield, said: “The hall made a difference between the children having previously to attend their school assemblies outside in all weather, and now being able to plan events and performances such as school plays, presentations and indoor sports in the safety of their own hall, rather than have to borrow or hire distant community halls.”

Matthews said the foundation remained dedicated to alleviating the enormous shortfall.

[email protected]