Elsies River teens shot and wounded

Cape Town - The Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF) has appealed for a peaceful festive season after three teenagers were shot and wounded. The teens were on their way to a shop when they were attacked by an unknown suspect on Boxing Day.

The local CPF’s Imraahn Mukaddam said this was an isolated incident. “We have not had many shootings over Christmas time, it’s been reasonably quiet; it was shocking when we saw this thing. Hopefully, it will not cause a flare-up. This part of Leonsdale, it’s been quiet for a while. “We regret that this happened, these are children. We are concerned that the shooting may cause retaliation and hopefully the police will make an arrest and take away the firearm,” he added.

“That will be the focus of our interaction with the police. We appeal for a peaceful festive season, we have a prayer service, we have made an appeal through all the channels, and we want our community to have peace. “We have seen in the past it’s just guys who have consumed alcohol and then they just shoot randomly. We want to get to 2024 in good spirits and not this bloodshed.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Bishop Lavis police registered three counts of attempted murder following a shooting incident in 17th Avenue where three teenagers aged 14, 15 and 17 were shot and wounded on Tuesday at about 8.25pm.