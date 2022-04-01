Elsies River tenants at risk due to the crumbling state of City of Cape Town’s rental units

Cape Town - Residents of Avonwood flats in Elsies River have called out the City over the dilapidated state of the flats, with crumbling stairs, cracked concrete and the general state of neglect of the area. The residents said there have been reports of people complaining about pieces of cement and stone breaking off and falling on them, while kids were getting hurt using the stairs where rusted reinforcing sticks out.

Story continues below Advertisment

Inside the units’ toilets, the residents said sewage was flowing back into people’s flats as a result of blockages. Community activist Carl Houtsamer said numerous reports to ward councillor Christopher Jordaan were met with the same “lack of budget” response. Houtsamer said a child was hospitalised due to the rusted staircase and Jordaan was informed. Resident Mieta van Neel, who has been living in the same flat for over 40 years, said they had to push newspapers in holes around the window frames to prevent the cold and rodents and other pests from coming inside.

Van Neel said her rent was never late or unpaid, but when they requested services nothing was done. GOOD Party PR councillor Gavin Joachims said service complaints were closed without being attended to. “It is unacceptable that the City is not employing people and filling vacancies to deliver services to our people. Yet every opportunity the City gets it blames the people for not taking care of their spaces, knowing full well that they – the City – are not providing adequate services to communities.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It is a disgrace that the City is now advocating hope for all when it is not creating the environment for it. It is time that communities and residents hold the city accountable and raise their concerns,” Joachims said. Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said the City’s public housing department was aware of the repairs needed at the units. Booi said the City investigated all complaints made by residents of its rental units and was trying its best to complete the required work in the shortest possible time frame. He said officials would be attending to the necessary repairs as a matter of urgency.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We urge residents to please be patient while we attend to the most urgent cases first. We thank our residents for their patience,” he said. Booi said the public housing department had spent close to R1billion in maintenance and upgrades to its community residential units over the past two years. [email protected]