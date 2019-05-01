JAPANESE Consul Yasushi Naito hands over a mobile clinic to Partners in Sexual Health chief executive Patsy de Lora. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - In a bid to promote the sexual well-being of Cape Town communities, the Embassy of Japan in South Africa recently handed over a mobile clinic to Partners in Sexual Health (PSH). The clinic was the latest in the series of funding initiatives by the government of Japan, through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) funding scheme, which has been funding development projects in South Africa since 1990.

Yasushi Naito, the Counsellor of the Consul of Japan in Cape Town, said such initiatives had a direct effect on the community. Naito said the clinic would ensure that all community members, even those who live far from the district and municipal clinics, have access to HIV testing, pregnancy testing and family planning resources.

He said PSH would also be better equipped in fighting the HIV epidemic.

“The GGP is intended to assist NGOs and local authorities in addressing development needs in a prompt and comprehensive manner in areas such as social development, education, health, basic infrastructure and a variety of other local needs,” Naito said.

More than 600 GGP projects have been implemented throughout the country to address basic human needs at grassroots level.

PSH is a non-profit organisation that provides sexual and reproductive health interventions and champions the rights of people in disadvantaged communities.

It also offers wellness programmes aimed at preventing chronic diseases such as diabetes and reducing HIV/Aids infections, as well as TB and sexually transmitted diseases.

Naito said the GGP has been very effective in rolling out projects that uplift and improve life in communities.