Embattled Denel ordered to pay salaries by Friday

Cape Town - Cash-strapped state-owned arms manufacturer Denel has been ordered to pay all salaries owed to Uasa members by Friday, the Labour Court has said. Presiding Judge Andre van Niekerk said: “Denel has breached the most fundamental obligation of an employer in an employment relationship, that is to pay remuneration for work done.” Judge van Niekerk also awarded the costs of the union’s application to Denel. Uasa spokesperson Stanford Mazhindu said: “Uasa again calls on the government as the only shareholder in the SOE to intervene and find an urgent solution to the liquidity crisis to ensure our members get their outstanding salaries as well as full future salaries.” Denel spokesperson Pam Malinda said: “While Denel is currently studying the judgment, the company remains committed to meet all its employment related obligations.

“Denel is having continuous discussions with all its relevant stakeholders regarding the company’s cash flow situation.

“Once again, Denel apologises for the stress and anxiety caused to all employees as a result of the current uncertainties,” Malinda added.

Cape Argus

