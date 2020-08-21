Embattled Denel records loss of R1.7bn

Cape Town - State-owned arms company Denel recorded another loss of R1.7billion for the 2019/20 financial year due to a significant decline in revenue collection. This emerged when the Department of Public Enterprises appeared before the portfolio committee on public enterprises on Wednesday to brief the committee on progress made in addressing governance challenges facing state-owned entities. “The loss is directly attributable to the current liquidity challenges,” said deputy director-general of the department, Jackie Modisane. The revelation about Denel’s finance came in the same week Denel’s appointment of Talib Sadik, a former group chief executive, as the interim group chief executive. Denel spokesperson Pam Malinda said: “Sadik, a qualified chartered accountant has worked with the board in developing the turnaround plan and the appointment positions him well for a seamless transition.

“Sadik served as Denel’s chief executive between 2008 and 2012 and brings a wealth of experience that will be of value to Denel.”

Board chairperson Monhla Hlahla said: “The board welcomes Sadik into the interim role and looks forward to working with him on a successful outcome for Denel.”

Meanwhile, trade union, the United Association of SA (Uasa), will institute contempt of court proceedings against Denel if it does not pay all outstanding salaries for the months of May, June and July next week.

“Unfortunately, if Denel has still not implemented the court order, we will launch our contempt of court application on Friday,August 28,” said Uasa sector manager Frik Van Straten.

Uasa spokesperson Stanford Mazhindu said: “Last week Judge André van Niekerk noted that Denel breached the obligation to pay remuneration for work done.

“On the payment date ordered by the Labour Court, Uasa received a letter from Denel’s attorneys stating that the company was unable to comply with the order and requesting an indulgence to enable it to work on measures to raise the funds”.

Cape Argus