Emerging Stellenbosch farmer set to establish herb garden

Cape Town - An emerging farmer in Stellenbosch is planning to establish a sustainable herb garden with a new lease he was granted by the municipality. Basil Williams is one of five people from the Winelands who received a boost from the Stellenbosch Municipality in its efforts to grow regional economic development.

Williams said he would soon set up shop in Stellenbosch, near Ennerdale Road. He planned to grow herbs after struggling for more than 25 years with land reform. “It will take me about three to four months to set up.

“I have already started cleaning this week. I also have another three hectares of land which I have privately leased. “I will also employ 15 men and women from the surrounding communities, like Kylemore and Kayamandi.” The emerging farmers signed their contracts during a special meeting in Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

It was handed over by mayor Gesie van Deventer, joined by Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer. Van Deventer said the municipality’s strategic objective was to create a business-friendly environment and promote job creation. “The municipality must create an environment that enables business development and job creation.

“We are committed to boosting our economy and jobs. “Giving emerging farmers with farming experience access to land does so in a sustainable and responsible manner. I wish them well and can’t wait to visit these farms in the coming months,” she said. The project was in line with the 2016 Policy on the Management of Municipal Agricultural Land adopted by the Stellenbosch Municipal Council, which permits the efficient use of land that was previously underutilised to empower new and historically underprivileged farmers.