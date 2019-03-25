An emergency medical services (EMS) ambulance crew was robbed at gunpoint while on call in Khayelitsha and left ‘severely traumatised’ Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency

Cape Town - Attacks on ambulance crews continue unabated with the latest robbery taking place in Harare, Khayelitsha. Provincial spokesperson for Emergency Medical Services and Forensic Pathology Services Robert Daniels said a Western Cape government emergency medical services (EMS) ambulance crew were robbed at gunpoint on Saturday.

Daniels said the robbery took place near the Saint John’s Church in Section 35. “Two male EMS practitioners were robbed of their personal belongings and left severely traumatised,” Daniels said.

He said a criminal case was opened and the victims of the attack were receiving trauma counselling.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said they were investigating a case of armed robbery. She said according to information they received on Sunday, the EMS practitioners were robbed by four unknown suspects who then fled the scene. “Two of them were armed.”

Rwexana said no one was arrested; shots were fired.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa said the personal belongings taken included cellphones, wallets, wedding bands, a radio and money.

“We need these services and this is not right,” he said.

Four months ago, an ambulance driver and a passenger were robbed at gunpoint in Mitchells Plain while driving on AZ Berman Drive in Lentegeur. They were stopped by two men.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has condemned the spate of ambulance attacks in the province.

“The attack on two male EMS practitioners on Saturday night is unacceptable - that when emergency medical service personnel respond to life-threatening emergencies, their lives are threatened,” Mbombo said.

A resident from Khayelitsha, Nandi Ngwenya, said she could not believe that anyone could be so cruel as to rob the ambulance crew, who were on a rescue mission.

Ngwenya said these acts clearly showed that “criminals are stupid”.

“Who in their right mind can rob an ambulance that is there to save lives? Now the ambulances and the practitioners will take longer to respond to emergencies because of crime.”

[email protected]