EMS drone project in the Western Cape a huge success

Cape Town - The drone project launched by the province’s Emergency Medical Services has proved to be a success.

The project was launched in December last year to assist in search and rescue operations at sea and in mountains, as well as in efforts to deal with road and rail accidents, and to assist authorities with inspections during major events.

EMS drone project leader Fabian Higgins said: “Time is critical in any emergency medical situation, and utilising drones when responding to such incidents will minimise the risk of fatalities or the chances of injuries becoming worse.

“When responding to mountain calls and sea rescues, we usually utilise helicopters. The drones will assist when adverse weather prevents the use of helicopters in certain areas.”

The project’s first mission, in Rooi-Els on January 28 this year, saw a Western Cape Government Health (WCGH) drone involved in a thorough search for a man who had jumped off a cliff into the sea.